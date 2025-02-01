Lots to Do at the CMLibraries

Although February is a short month, the CMLibraries is continuing to offer a variety of programs for a variety of different ages.

On Wednesdays at our Millbrook Branch, drop in anytime between 10:30am-12:00pm for Crafting Corner with Courtney. Each week will have a new and interesting craft, facilitated by library staff. In February, create a beautiful sunflower out of chalk, make Valentine’s Day cards for a loved one, learn how to make a paper hat, and make a bracelet out of a technique called weaving. On Thursdays at our Bruce Johnston Branch, drop in anytime between 10:00am-12:00pm for Drop in Kids Club. In February, look forward to making fireflies with glow sticks, a Valentine’s Day bear, paper airplanes, and a rocket ship. *No registration is required.*

Lego at the Library is a new program that we were able to create due to our Christmas Craft Sale back in December. Thanks to the generous support of our patrons, we were able to purchase new Lego (including axles and gears) which will go towards encouraging creativity in our young patrons. Lego at the Library takes place at our Bruce Johnston Branch on the fourth Thursday of every month from 3:00-4:30pm. Each month, participants will be given instructions on what item they will be building within the allotted time frame. Winners of the Lego Challenge will be given the opportunity to display their work on the circulation counter for the rest of the month.

As part of our Tween/Teen Programming, we will be making heart shaped hand warmers on Tuesday, February 4thfrom 4:30-6:30pm. Made from felt, each hand warmer will be hand stitched together using embroidery floss. On Tuesday, February 18th from 4:30-6:30pm, we will be making a crochet bookmark. We will be learning the basics of crochet, such as how to chain and single crochet. All our Tween/Teen Programming takes place at our Bruce Johnston Branch unless otherwise stated.

We have been able to extend our Seniors Community Grant into 2025! Join us at our Bruce Johnston Branch on Tuesday, February 18th from 1:00-3:00pm for an Art Workshop facilitated by Care Archbold (expressive arts therapist). Care will be choosing an activity that focuses on mental health and what strategies we can use. As our original Lunch & Learn: Frauds & Scams had to be cancelled due to the weather, John McFarland will be coming back to our Millbrook Branch on Wednesday, February 19th from 1:00-3:00pm. John will be teaching us about different types of frauds and scams and what to do to protect against them.

We are continuing to offer a variety of adult programs, such as our new Scrapbooking Group that meets on the second Tuesday of every month from 1:00-4:00pm at our Bruce Johnston Branch. Please bring your own consumable items, such as pictures, albums, cardstock, decorative paper, adhesive, and embellishments. Vonda (creative memories consultant) will have a variety of tools for participants to use, such as photo trimmers and punches.

Community Crafters will be meeting on Saturday, February 15th from 11:00am-1:00pm at our Bruce Johnston Branch to learn how to knit. We will be creating an infinity scarf. Knotty Knitters will be meeting on Tuesday, February 25thfrom 3:00-7:00pm at our Bruce Johnston Branch. Please check out our newsletter to see what activities require registration to ensure that we have enough space/supplies.

For more information on all our programs and activities, please see our newsletter and social media pages or email Courtney at tutor@cmlibraries.ca

By Courtney Spence