Local Residents Organizing 4 Municipal Candidate Meetings

Residents from across the township have come together to organize a series of meetings to introduce Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Ward Counsellor municipal candidates to their respective Wards. The tentative dates are: the south on September 27th and October 6th, the north east on October 4th and the north central on October 5th. Venues are still being secured. The intention is to run rounds of pre-prepared and ‘open mike’ questions with discussion to provide candidates the opportunity to voice their platforms. Noted moderators will control the questions posed to the candidates.

More to follow in social media. For updates and details, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/townhooplaCM/ and look for the All Candidates Meetings link.

By Al Steel