Local Maple Syrup Tour This Weekend

While it’s a bit late to help install the taps like MPP Laurie Scott did last month, visitors are invited to visit local syrup producers at their sugarbushes on April 1st and 2nd to show how that clear, thin sap is transformed into that rich, sweet confection.

Producers will share their secrets, some samples, grading techniques and, weather permitting, a walk through their sugar bush. Wear your boots!

From traditional wood-burning stoves to modern, sophisticated reverse osmosis and gleaming stainless steel boilers, each producer has their own process, but methods result in that delicious treat. Producers are eager to share new ways to use this farm product beyond pancakes in recipes both sweet and savoury, including baking, roasting, sauces and vinaigrettes.

Enjoy observing authentic traditional agricultural production for one of Canada’s most loved export and its favourite springtime treat.

The following are local tour participants: J and K Sugar Shack 3804 Challice Line; Johnston’s Farm Market 10704 County Rd. 28; Bailieboro; Puddleduck Farm, 476 County Rd. 10, Millbrook; Red Mill Maple Syrup 1232 Deyell Line; Staples Maple Syrup, 403 Hwy 7A, Cavan; Sweet Maple Farm 10010 Powerline Rd., Millbrook; and Woodleigh Farms, 528 Sharpe Line, Cavan. At Woodleigh Farms, visitors are also invited on a tour of their new Passive Solar Greenhouse.

Plan your visit by checking out the locations on the Ontario Maple Producers website at www.ontariomaple.com, as some are open both days while others are open only on Sunday. KG