Local Drive for Personal Hygiene Products

Volunteers are launching a second Period Purse drive which will run from February 14th through 28th in Cavan Monaghan. The donation drive seeks to collect unopened personal hygiene projects including menstrual pads, Tampons, period cups, period underwear, incontinence disposable underwear, (male and female), and new underwear. All products must be unscented.

Donations will be directed to the Crossroads Women’s Shelter operated by the YWCA in Peterborough and the Millbrook Foodshare.

According to Women Gender Equality Canada, Period Poverty is a lack of access to menstrual products, education and/or hygiene facilities. One in five people will experience period poverty, caused by barriers in accessing menstrual products due to lack of money, social norms and attitudes surrounding menstruation. Period poverty disproportionately impacts youth, single mothers, people experiencing homelessness, Indigenous peoples, Black and other racialized communities.

The inability to obtain safe, clean menstrual products can impact the physical health of the person on their period. People who are unable to access the products they need experience disproportionate health problems. Mental health is also impacted, with many people feeling ashamed to advocate for their needs, depressed about their inability to participate in daily activities or even having to miss work. Research indicates that one in five people have to choose between food and personal hygiene products. Women lacking these supplies may experience serious health consequences including infections and toxic shock syndrome.

The Period Purse is a registered charity with a vision “For menstruation to be understood and treated with dignity, and for period products to be free for all.” The organization Purse helps facilitate donation campaigns in communities outside of the GTA. This donation drive helps raise awareness in our community and more importantly, puts these products directly into the hands of the people who need them most.

The first drive for these projects in Cavan Monaghan took place in November, 2023. At that time more than 80 product donations were received, with were provided to the Millbrook Foodshare and Crossroads Shelter. These organizations often see a spike in demand for their services in the months following the holiday season, so organizers decided to move the drive to the month of February this year.

Donation bins will be available throughout the community: King Street businesses including Blank Canvas Art & Hair Studio, Hive Pelvic Health and Trail Physio, as well as the municipal office, the Cavan Monaghan Community Center (CMCC), and both branches of the CM Libraries. Those who are unable to drop off items in person can contact the organization at periodpursecmdrive@gmail.com for assistance with purchasing from an Amazon wishlist. KG