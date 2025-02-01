On January 4th, the Lions Bottle Drive hosted a bottle drive, raising funds for PRHC’s Pediatric Cancer Clinic. Pictured in the front row are Scott McFadden, Bill Hughes, John French, Maddy Wright, Shannon Martin and Linda Hughes. In the back row are Dave Deemert, Jim Wright and Andy Stevenson. The proceeds from this event raised $875. Thanks to all who donated and to the Lions for organizing the event.
Lions Bottle Drive for Pediatric Cancer
