Letter to the Editor – October 2026

In September we as a community lost Robert Winslow, collector and promoter of our local stories and mentor to many.

On behalf of the Millbrook Cavan Historical Society, I want to honour the legacy of this thoughtful and visionary being. He made it his mission, as set down in the mandate of the theatre he created, “to preserve and promote Canadian cultural heritage through the development and presentation of regionally-based, environmentally staged historical dramas.” Through hundreds of interviews and chats over cups of coffee and mugs of tea, Robert absorbed and then retold for us all, the tales of lifetimes recounted to him by neighbours and friends, farmers and local entrepreneurs, along with people who sought him out, knowing he would listen. In a recent recording for our Oral Histories project that you can listen to on our website, Rob described how he lived out his passion for animating our history in the open air setting that is the Winslow Farm. Priceless is his gift to us of documented conversations, plays and characters that will forever tell the stories of this place we call home.

Wearing a different hat, I also want to recognize the vital role Rob, through the 4th Line Theatre, has played in the lives of many a professional actor just embarking on a career, and on the amateur company of volunteers who fill supporting roles. So many young people – and not so young –have developed confidence and presentation skills while discovering what it means to be a part of a team, performing on the barnyard stage. Many an actor, fresh out of a theatre program, has counted themselves fortunate to be able to list 4th Line Theatre as their first professional gig. What a difference Rob made for them, and for us all.

Celia Hunter

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