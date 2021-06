Generating Waste to Collect Yard Waste

I am a resident of Cavan and am disappointed to see that the yard waste we put out for collection is no longer accepted in reusable containers. Those of us who already have these containers are now being forced to buy paper bags causing wasteful use of trees. I’m hoping that the Township will reconsider this policy and bring it in line with the city of Peterborough where reusable containers are accepted.

Sharon ThompsonÂ

2417 Kennedy Dr, Cavan