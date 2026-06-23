Let’s Bike! Brings Cycling Skills to Families in Cavan Monaghan

Volunteers from Peterborough Green Up came to the CMCC last Thursday to deliver their community bike event for kids and their families. This free, three hour drop-in program is designed to develop cycling skills that can boost independence and confidence in young riders. In addition to a quick bike tune-up, children have the opportunity to build their bike skills learning about equipment, safety and handling skills. The event is staged outdoors with stations where they offer helmet fittings, bike checks and obstacle courses. These events foster bike skills in an atmosphere of fun and excitement, helping to build confident and safe young cyclists. Thanks for coming to Cavan Monaghan!