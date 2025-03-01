Launch of Community Outreach with Habitat for Humanity Build

In 2018, the congregation of the Bailieboro-Springville United Churches got together and formulated a dramatic outreach program.

They provided $100,000 in start-up funds to finance the construction of a Habitat for Humanity home in the community. More donations followed. Congregation members Don and Pat Wood severed off a corner of their farm at Whitfield and Atchison in Fraserville and donated it for the project.

In 2022, the Bailieboro-Springville United Church was restructured, merging with the Millbrook/Cavan United Church congregations. Soon the Presbyterian congregation at Centreville Presbyterian Church joined as well, forming Centreville Harmony Church located on Highway 28 at the corner of Zion Line. Members of the combined congregation remained committed to the objective of leaving a lasting impact on their local community. They formalized a partnership with Habitat PKR, ensuring that their legacy of faith and generosity would continue through the construction of a new affordable home.

Construction is scheduled to begin in April with construction partner Cormor Inc. A relatively new firm, this general contractor is leading the way in the construction automation and will utilize a large scale 3D concrete printer in the construction. They hope this project will demonstrate the potential of 3D printing in homebuilding. The technology is expected to make construction projects more sustainable by allowing them to be built faster and cheaper while generating less construction waste.

The four bedroom home is expected to be ready for occupancy by the end of the year. At that time, the keys to the home will be handed over to a local family selected by Habitat PKR. They will have contributed at least 500 hours of “sweat equity” in the construction phase to be eligible. The home will be sold at a market rate with 0% financing provided by Habitat. Mortgage payments for the new homeowner will be geared to income and are calculated at 25% of the gross family income. Funds from these payments flow back into Habitat and into new housing projects. Like all Habitat builds, this project will provide a local family with the life-changing opportunity of affordable homeownership, offering them stability, and a place to call their own.

Congregation member and Habitat Committee Chairman Robin Maughan explains the perspective of the congregation, saying, “This build is about creating a lasting legacy and giving our congregation the chance to extend our faith beyond our place of worship and into the local community. By supporting the construction of this Habitat home, we are putting our commitment of helping others into action and ensuring more families have an affordable place to call home. We also hope it inspires others to get involved and serve our community in such a hands-on, meaningful way.”

This project is a powerful example of community collaboration in action, as all project participants look forward to seeing this vision take shape and allow the community to welcome the future homeowners.

For more information, the community is invited to attend a public meeting on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Centreville Presbyterian Church, where residents will learn how to get involved and meet the local family who will soon call this new build home. KG