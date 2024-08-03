Ladies’ Night Entertains

Perfect conditions allowed visitors, vendors and performers to enjoy the ambiance of downtown Millbrook at last week’s Ladies’ Night.

The event featured booths showcasing skin care, fragrance products and decorative items, real estate services and information about local organizations including Girl Guides and the Kawartha Junior Beekeepers association. Millbrook Valley Chocolates offered beautiful cupcake samples, while those with larger appetites could partake of BBQ fare from the Millbrook Legion and Ken Fine’s food truck or enjoy the menus on the Mercantile, Pastry Peddler or Moody’s patio. Many participants embraced the ‘80’s theme, and some were rewarded as winners in the costume contests with $50 gift certificates provided by local BIA businesses. Entertainment included a roller derby demonstration by Peterborough Area Roller Derby (PARD) members, a line dance demonstration by participants in the Community Care Line Dancing classes, and entertainment provided by costumed MC’s Ms Madge Enthat and Miss Divalicious, who selected and announced the costume contest winners with fun and flare. The Ms. Madge grew up on the outskirts of town, and his familiarity with the community was clear in conversations with visitors.

This annual celebration of Ladies is hosted and financed by businesses which are members of the Business Improvement Area and is a way to celebrate the community that supports them and their businesses. KG