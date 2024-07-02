Ladies’ Night Comes Early This Year – 2024

This fan favourite event is taking place on King St, Thursday July 25 from 4-9 pm. Organizers have incorporating a Back to the ‘80’s them with music and entertainment provided by established We have a theme, for the first time, we are taking it “back to the 80’s” There will be 80’s music and we have two Drag Queens to MC the evening and perform. Community Care will be doing their usual 50/50 draw and offering some fun sales and promotions inside. There is still time for new vendors to sign up Vendor Registration is open, and will be until Monday July 22 at 3 pm. vendors! There are lots of last minute plans happening so save the date.