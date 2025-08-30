Kids Clothing Swap Fundraiser for Millbrook’s EarlyON Centre on September 21st

Start saving any children’s clothes for ages 0-6 years you no longer need!

The Old Millbrook School Family Centre Inc. is planning a Kids Clothing Swap Fundraiser on Sunday September 21st from 9:30am – 12:00pm.

The event will take place in the Dorothy Stevens Room at The Old School. OMSFC is asking for people interested in participating to let us know in advance by emailingomsfc@nexicom.net. You can find more details as well by visiting our website, www.millbrookfamilycentre.com This is sure to be a fun community event and we look forward to seeing you there.

If you have any questions in the meantime, please email omsfc@nexicom.netor call 705-932-7088.

Thank you for your ongoing support.