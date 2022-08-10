Jeff Scott Performs at the Millbrook Legion

The schedule of local events is picking up steam. Last month, Jeff Scott delivered a terrific show at the Legion performing classic tunes from the 1950’s and ‘60’s and returns in September for a country-themed show. The Millbrook BIA is doing its part, supporting last month’s Classic Car Show and this week’s Ladies’ Night. Come out and mingle with your neighbours and some of these events and have actual conversations with them to remember why you live here.

