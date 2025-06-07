Inaugural Quilt Show Exceeds Expectations

When organizers were planning their Quilt show, they were unsure about how many visitors the event would draw, as they had never hosted an event like this.

It was a big undertaking for this group of 60 quilters who meet monthly at Centreville-Harmony Church on County Rd. 28 in Bailieboro. They hoped attendance would top 300, but even this number was a crowd. They discarded their initial plan of running the event in a church facility, and decided to hold it on the pad at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre, where there was plenty of room to display the myriad of quilts of all sizes with room for visitors to appreciate the creativity of the quilt creators.

It was a good call. The event attracted 1039 visitors, which is more than some of the long-running shows draw.

Many visitors expressed appreciation for the venue which provided an abundance of space and natural light the made viewing the quilts a pleasure. Recreation staff indicated that this was the largest event hosted at the facility to date. More than 180 quilts of all sizes were on displays around the pad, mounted displays by township staff who did not want to see guild members climbing ladders on their watch. More than 40 of the quilts were created by the guild’s feature quilter, Shirley Challice, many of these were king and queen size.

Quilt themes ranged from modern panels demonstrating plays of colour, traditional quilt blocks using traditional calico or exotic batik fabric, and playful quilts for children. There was also a section displaying antique quilt samples. Fourteen vendor booths were scattered throughout the room, ensuring inspiration could be quickly addressed when the spirit moved.

The Guild also hosted a tea room in the Banquet Hall at the CMCC, where visitors could restore their energy with tea served in china cups, coffee and traditional baked treats. Volunteers from Millbrook Community Care provided support to guild members, particularly in the tea room, freeing up guild members to focus on the main event. The organization was rewarded by the receipt of proceeds from the raffle of a handmade quilt donated by guild member Cathy Vickers, which raised more than $1000 for the organization.

The goal of the show was to display the work of guild members, with the hope that it would generate a reasonable profit. The guild had always intended to donate a portion of the profit to local community groups, using the remaining funds to provide programing and workshops for guild members. Needless to say, Guild members are over the moon with the success of their show. Discussions at their June meeting will decide the distribution of the proceeds of the show. As the guild draws from a wide geographical area, including Peterborough, Cobourg and Port Hope, they will determine which community organizations should be considered for donations. Members will also examine the show in more detail, identifying what worked and where there is room for improvement. While acknowledging the event was a huge undertaking for this small club, they are convinced they could do it again, but perhaps not next year. Perhaps the year after?

The event showcased the creativity and organizing skill of this local club, as well as the flexibility of the CMCC facility. Congratulations to all involved!