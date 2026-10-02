How and Where to Vote in the 2026 Municipal Election

In anticipation of this year’s municipal election, the Accessibility Advisory Committee which includes Councillor Byrne, and five local resident volunteers, developed a plan to ensure that voting services are accessible to everyone, with a focus on eliminating barriers for people of all abilities and creating a positive electoral experience.

The voting period for the 2026 Municipal Election in the Township runs from 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 until Monday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m. The extended voting period offers electors a greater opportunity to vote and provides more time to seek assistance with voting if barriers are encountered.

Once again, the municipality has hired Simply Voting to deliver internet and telephone voting services for this election. Both methods allow electors to vote from anywhere within the defined voting period using a telephone or the internet. The Township will also operate Voting Assistance Centres during the voting period to offer more voting opportunities and assistance to electors experiencing any barriers to voting.

Voters will receive personalized voting instructions by mail prior to voting day, which will provide details on how to vote online or by phone. The information will also include a secret PIN number that electors use to access the voting system. The PIN number, in conjunction with a personal piece of information, will be required for voters to cast their vote, a process which is designed to maintain voter integrity. Voters choosing to use the telephone to cast their vote will call a number, hear instructions through their handsets and make their selections when prompted using the keypad of their phones. Internet voting allows any elector with access to a smartphone, tablet or computer to independently cast a ballot at any time and any place that is most convenient to them. This method of voting provides persons with disabilities, electors who may have mobility restrictions, visual impairments, and/or do not have access to transportation the same opportunity and privacy as other voters to participate in the election.

During the voting period the Township will be operating several Voter Assistance Centres staffed with an election official to help to voters requiring assistance when voting or who do not have access to the internet or a telephone. These centres will be equipped with assistive devices including headphones. One centre will be located in the municipal office and will be open on Tuesday, October 13th at 10 am until 4:30 pm and weekdays during regular municipal business hours until 4:30 pm until Monday, October 26th when it will remain open until 8pm. Other centres will operate at specific hours, including one at the Peterborough Curling Club, located at 2195 Lansdowne Street West, and at Long-Term Care Facilities and Retirement Homes in the township where election officials are working with the facility administrators to determine the best schedule for their residents. Currently, Voting Assistance Centres are planned to operate at Springdale Country Manor 2698 Clifford Line and at Millbrook Manor2 Manor Drive, Millbrook. For those unable to come to the municipal office, home visits to assist electors are available.

Given the variety of voting mechanisms available, there are no excuses to see voter turn-out exceeding the 2022 rate of 44%. For more information, visit www.cavanmonaghan.net/local-government/2026-municipal-election/ or call the Clerk’s office at 705-932-9326.