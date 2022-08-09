Housekeeping Notices: Municipal Election Coverage

Municipal Election Coverage

As candidates begin to declare their interest in running for Council, you might expect extensive coverage in this hyper-local publication. In order to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest in this municipal race, election content in the Millbrook Times will be limited. It is our intention to invite candidates to provide a description of their platform and allotted equal space in an upcoming edition. We will not accept election advertising for candidates. In addition, we will not be following our long tradition of hosting Candidate meetings.

Social Media Update

Our Facebook page has not been updated since June because our social media and website administrator suffered a catastrophic health event in late June, taking with her the access codes to these sites. The situation was quickly resolved for the website- thank you, Go Daddy- but repeated attempts to gain access to our Facebook page have failed. I welcome your suggestions on how to overcome this challenge.

Enjoy what’s left of the lazy days of summer and get ready for an interesting fall. KG