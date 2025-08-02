Home Construction Begins in Towerhill North Subdivision

Despite a soft housing market, construction has begun in the second large residential development in Millbrook. Houses are going up in two locations in the Towerhill North subdivision behind the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre: a single detached home and several townhouses. While the location of the new construction appears random within the property, three of the new units exhibit “sold” signs, which explains why they are the first to begin.

Services have been in place for several months. The internal road network has been paved and street light standards are in. Plans for the new elementary school are in development at the board of education with a target completion date of the fall of 2027.

The Plan of Subdivision for this residential development was approved by Cavan Monaghan last June. The site encompasses roughly 128 acres fronting on County Road 10 north from the new Fire Hall location to Larmer Line, and behind the municipal building and the CMCC with frontage along Fallis Line. This new subdivision connects to its sister to the south by High-lands Boulevard which crosses Fallis Line and wraps around the new Fire Hall site. This road is already used to access this new facility whose entrance is in the rear of the building.

The subdivision plan consists of 718 residential units and includes a number of blocks for parkland, open space, environ-mental protection and stormwater management uses, in addition to a block for the new school. The residential units include single detached homes, town-houses as well as apartments. There is also an assisted living and an active seniors’ building in the proposal. The development will be serviced with municipal water and sewage services.

Phase 1 of the development includes 232 single detached residential lots, 26 townhouse blocks, three multi residential unit blocks, two walkway blocks, one stormwater management block, one institutional block, and two environmental protection blocks. It is in the area directly behind the municipal facilities fronting on Fallis Line and includes the extension of Highlands Boulevard on the north side of the new Fire Hallsite.

The developer is responsible for much of the infrastructure including improvements to Fallis Line and County Rd. 10which will see the construction of sidewalks as well as right- and left-turn lanes where these roads intersect.

One of the challenges in developing this size of development is the capacity limit of electricity in the area. The Township is pressing hard with Hydro One to secure additional hydro capacity through a new substation and new overhead lines to ensure sufficient power is available when the homes are ready to occupy.

Builders Pristine and Bromont Homes are calling The Fairfields at The Highlands of Millbrook, and say they are “proud to be part of the town’s continued growth, with nearly 400 families now calling our community home. Construction is now beginning on our next phase — and there’s still time to secure your place in this exciting new release. Located next to the new Cavan Monaghan Com-munity Centre and featuring a proposed school site, this next chapter of Fairfields offers even more reasons to call Millbrook home. A range of thoughtfully designed homes are available, including 2-car garage freehold townhomes, and 35’, 45’, and 52’ detached homes — all built to reflect the charm, character, and lifestyle of this vibrant small town. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to creating a community that complements Millbrook’s unique spirit, while welcoming new families who value connection, craftsmanship, and quality living.”

For more information visit the website at myhighlands.com or register to receive com-munity updates by contacting them at 705-243-2870.

In planning documents, the subdivision is identified as plan 15T-18002. Full details including streets, lots and blocks for other uses are available on the township website.