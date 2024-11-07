Harvest Table Dinner Draws a Crowd

Friday the 13th was no concern for organizers of the Township of Cavan Monaghan’s Harvest Table Dinner, which celebrated the community’s strong agricultural background as the season harvest was in full swing.

The event was organized by Township staff from all departments and was designed to bring the community together to celebrate our rural heritage. It was sponsored in part by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and the Cortel Group along with other benefactors including engineering firms Cambium, Frontop and Valdor, The Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden and builders the Veltri Group, Mortlock Construction, Bromont and Pristine Homes.

The event featured a long table, family-style dinner served behind the old arena with Needlers’ Mill, the Millbrook Dam and Baxter Creek as the backdrop. The meal was prepared by SKH Catering focused on local ingredients served with craft brews and local wines served by Cavan Monaghan staff. The event ran from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and included a cocktail hour, a full course dinner, dessert, complimentary wine, water and soft drinks. Attendees were treated to live entertainment by the local band Windy Ridge and five door prizes valued at approximately $1500. The attendance of 116 fell slightly short of the organizing committee’s 150 ticket goal.

Among the attendees were representatives of OLG including Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Michelle Eaton, Senior Municipal Relations Manager Kathleen Devine, Municipal and Government Relations Manager Karen Smiley along with Bryan Buchanan, Regional Vice President of Operations for Great Canadian Entertainment which operates the Shoreline Slots at Kawartha Downs. This group presented a cheque for $324,499.00, representing this year’s annual payment to Cavan Monaghan as host of this local gaming facility.

“Our relationship with OLG goes back almost twenty-five years,” said Graham. “In that time OLG has provided over sixty-one million ($61M) dollars that have helped us complete numerous capital projects, most recently the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre and the Public Works Operations Centre. As our community continues to grow, it is imperative that we are able to provide services to meet its needs.”

Graham also thanked representatives from the Cortel Group who co-sponsored the event. “Mario and his team have been supporting the development of our community for many years. Their commitment to building exceptional communities is why so many people want to call Cavan Monaghan their home.”

Feedback from attendees at the event was extremely positive, with many asking if the dinner would become an annual event. The Committee will provide recommendations to Council regarding the possibility of hosting future events like this which form part of the annual budget discussions. The Township currently hosts Canada Day, the Santa Claus Parade and either this Harvest Table Dinner or a Derby event at Kawartha Downs.

At the time of the initial May 2024 Report, it was decided that any profit from the event would be donated to a local charity selected by Council. While the event experienced a slight loss, the generosity of the event sponsors meant that funds allocated through the municipal budget were not required. This allowed the township to provide a donation of $2,500 to local charities, in keeping with the original plan. Council decided to split the donation three ways between Millbrook Community Care, Millbrook & District Foodshare, and the Mount Pleasant Women’s Institute. KG