Governance Changes for Millbrook and District Medical Centre

Pictured are MDMC board members from left to right Paul Haynes, Betty Hobson, John Fallis, Janet Kennedy, and Jocelyn Aubrey with Mayor Matt Graham, who remains on the board. The community thanks these former board members for their commitment and dedication to the community.

In December, the decision was made to have the municipality assume control over the Millbrook Medical Centre, which until now has been governed by a volunteer Board of Directors.

The facility was built in 1972, when a Dr. Van Loon, a recent med school graduate, arrived to take over the practice of Dr. Hobbs who was retiring. There was no medical facility in the village at the time. Dr. Hobbs practiced out of his home, and the Van Loons were renting an apartment on the main street.

The local Lions’ club took the initiative to provide a suitable environment for a medical practice and approached the government for funding for a new medical building under a program for communities in need. Despite the fact that the funding window had closed, the applicants were told that if a plan was submitted within 48 hours, it would be favourably received. Volunteers scrambled to put a medical building plan together, and with funding approved, construction on the facility proceeded. Several municipalities participated in the construction and operation of the original building, including Hope and Emily townships, but over the years they have withdrawn and established their own alternatives.

The building is owned by the residents of Cavan Monaghan and has been managed by an independent, volunteer Board of Directors, whose members include Paul Haynes, John Fallis, Janet Kennedy, Jocelyn Aubrey and Betty Hobson. They manage the facility to ensure it is financially sustainable by collecting rent from tenants at a level that covers the operating costs and repairs to ensure the building remains in good condition. A few years ago members contemplated retiring from these responsibilities by were unable to identify community members will to take on the role of Board Directors.

The Millbrook and District Medical Centre Board approached the Township in early 2024 to establish a process to pass governance control to the municipality. At which time, the Mayor joined the Board. Over the last two years, the Board has been working with the Township on how best to transfer the management of this property that protects its status as a registered charity.

The decision for the township to assume control over the Medical Board was taken at the December 15, meeting when Council supported this transition and established a new Board of Directors. Members include the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and two senior members of staff. The MDMC maintains its status as a not-for-profit corporation, and remains a separate, legal entity managed by the new Board.

This new direction allows the Medical Centre to continue to operate within Cavan Monaghan. The community appreciates all previous Board members for their commitment and dedication to this facility that has served the community for more than fifty years.