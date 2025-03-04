George Sheppard Takes Us Back

On Friday, February 21, the Millbrook-Cavan Historical Society celebrated local heritage with special guests Robert Winslow and George Sheppard, as well as Joanne Rowland and JoEllen Brydon.

A master of reminiscence, playwright and 4th Line Theatre founder Rob Winslow engaged George Sheppard in conversation for an attentive audience of 60, tracing George’s beginnings here as the son of the co-owner and operator of Needler’s Mill, through his many years as a fireman and training officer, to times at Millbrook’s LCBO. George demonstrated the never-forgotten knack of wrapping a mickey, and described the disastrous fire at Master Feeds mill in 1979 when the tar from his rooftop perch melted into his bunker gear, the protective clothing worn by firefighters. He recalled using his windshield wipers to clear the shattered glass raining down after the 1975 explosion on Distillery Street.

Joanne Rowland and JoEllen Brydon took the audience back to their socially conscience projects of the the 1980s through to the early 2000s, when Millbrook People for Peace and Millbrook Cavan Environmental Watch were active. Earth Day celebrations, peace marches in the Reagan era days of the Star Wars nuclear threat, and the Give-a-Hoot Café at the Old Millbrook School that brought the likes of Stephen Fearing and Ron Sexsmith to an intimate setting here were among the highlights.

Celia Hunter