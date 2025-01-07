Thank you from Foodshare

Foodshare volunteers celebrate another season of helping coordinate generous community support with its clients for the holiday season. With the support of individuals, businesses, clubs, sports teams, churches and school children, they prepared 60 holiday hampers filled with goodies.

Pictured from left to right are Foodshare volunteers Bob Gibson, Brian Goheen, Teresa Wachon, Sarah Warburton, Lucy Danford,David Beeby, ebbie Gibson, Tamara Easto, Brenda Ballentyne, Stacey Knight, Tracy Williams, Lori Lazaros and Andy Wachon.

Absent at the time are volunteers Mark White, Jean Larmer, Glenn Spurrell, Susan and Brian Petch, Deb Holmes, Jeff Barker, Joe-Anne Upton, Ralph Larmer, Brandi Hanley, Marcus Look and Alan Franko. KG