Food Truck Extends Takeout Options in the Township

This is high season for banquet halls and caterers: wedding and anniversary parties, end of season celebrations, galas for business awards, the list goes on. All of these things are not happening this year, so Kevin and April Sendel, owner/operators of Personal Touch Catering and events that operates the banquet hall on Lansdowne Street West, decided to take their show on the road.

They now operate a food truck in the parking lot of Gallery Q in Cavan which is open seven days a week from 11am to 7pm. The operation has been well received, offering a covid-compliant local food alternative at a time when non-home cooked meal choices are limited. Customers take their orders home or consume them immediately on site at picnic tables on the lawn.

In addition to the homemade fries and poutine, there are Octoberfest sausages, hot dogs, chicken alternatives, onion rings and deep fried pickles. Weekend specials extend the offering to include chicken wraps, burgers and riblets. Funnel cakes and deep friend Mars or Snickers bars offer a sweet conclusion to the menu. A cooler section of Kawartha Dairy ice cream will soon fill out the dessert menu and will be served from the back porch of the gallery.

Personal Touch Catering was launched ten years ago from the Sendel’s kitchen and has grown to employ a staff of thirty. The firm is currently seeking food truck help as well as ice cream staff. Experience would be an asset as well as a food handling certificate. Bring your resume to the truck and take the opportunity to sample the latest take-out offering in the township. KG