Fill the Net for Millbrook Foodshare at the Winter Classic Hockey Tournament

Millbrook Minor Hockey is hosting their Winter Classic tournament on the weekend of February 6th and are once again taking the opportunity to help the Millbrook Foodshare while they celebrate our national sport. It’s an effort they are calling “Shut out Hunger” in recognition of the goalie’s objective of earning a shutout. Last year they collected 312 food items and$82 in cash donations for Millbrook Foodshare, and they are hoping to top that achievement this year.

The club is asking players and spectators to consider donating food items or cash to support our local food bank. To spur on donations, they will be putting together bags of food for the foodbank that they will sell for those who have come without food to donate.

There are a total of 32 U15 and U18 teams participating in the tournament, which will be hosted at the CMCC and the Bewdley arena.

The club plans to ask for a donation as an entrance fee to the popular Shoot and Save Skills Competition scheduled for 1:30 on Saturday afternoon when there is a break in the tournament game action. Each team selects a player to represent them, and the event draws a huge crowd.

Drop in to the CMCC to cheer on the home teams and support their efforts to fill a hockey net or two with donations for the Millbrook Foodshare.