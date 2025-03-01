Farms at Work Events Discuss Benefits of Pasture

Are you ready to take your pasture game up to the next level? Or just getting started? Join pasture specialist E. Ann Clark for a two-part webinar series, online discussion forum, plus two summer pasture walks. Discover the benefits of pasture and learn how others are converting grass into money.

Over two online sessions, Ann will share findings drawn from almost half a century of pasture work, including 14 years as a custom grazier in Warkworth, Ontario. She will mix hard evidence as well as practical experience – her own and that of commercial graziers – to make a compelling case for grass in our area. Participants will receive presentation materials in advance to review and give time to raise questions/comments relating to their own farm. The sessions are scheduled for March 13th and 20th from 7 to 8:30 pm. Registration is $130 for the full course. For more information or to register, visit www.farmsatwork.ca.