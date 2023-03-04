Approximately 175 children brought their parents to the CMCC for a variety of events organized by Municipal recreation staff to celebrate Family Day. Youngsters embraced cookie decorating using heart-shaped cookies from the Pastry Peddler purchased through the generous sponsorship of the Millbrook and District Lions’ club. In addition to the crafts, there was a photo booth set up with costumes, a family day fitness centre and at 1pm the crowd was treated to figure skating performances by members of the Millbrook Figure Skating club whose graceful moves and professional-looking costumes were appreciated by an attentive crowd of more than 100 onlookers. Once the performance was completed, everyone was able to take the ice in a free public skate. KG
Family Day Events for Everyone at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre
