East Central Therapy Dogs Hosts Information and Orientation This Month

The East Central Therapy Dogs organization (ECTD) is welcoming those interested in sharing their pet’s love with others to an information night running October 7th from 7to 8pm at Applewood Retirement Residence located at 1500 Lansdowne St. West in Peterborough. Dogs are not invited to this introductory meeting. ECTD is seeking new therapy dogs and their handlers, whose work in the community lifts spirits at many different places in the Peterborough area. Volunteers are expected to commit to a weekly, one-hour visit with your therapy dog to one of our client’s sites, local nursing and retirement homes, and hospital with their dog.

Those who wish to pursue the opportunity will participate in evaluation testing on October 17th from 9 am until noon. Advanced registration along with $20 fee is required for event. Those who pass the test and wish to proceed will be asked to attend an orientation evening on October 19th from 7to 9pm. For more information, visit www.ectd.ca.