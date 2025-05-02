Earth Day Event Draws a Crowd

By Leslie Bilcox

The Sustainability Committee is thrilled with the overwhelming success of this year’s Earth Day event. The community’s engagement exceeded our expectations, and we had an exceptional turnout. The interest in the rain barrel and tree purchase programs demonstrated a strong and growing community appetite for practical sustainability initiatives.

These programs reflect the sustainability committee’s ongoing dedication to providing accessible, action-oriented solutions that encourage all residents to take part. By focusing on initiatives like tree planting and water conservation, we are not only enhancing our environment but also fostering greater awareness of how individual actions can collectively benefit our community.

The response to our Tree Purchase Program was exceptional, with over 450 trees sold to residents across the Township. Equally successful was the Rain Barrel Purchase Program, which focused on our collective commitment to water conservation practices.

Importantly, all our programs are designed to align with the requirements of municipal legislation, climate change action plans, and the Township’s new Strategic Plan, in which environmental sustainability has been identified as one of six key priorities. We are proud to support this vision and will continue to champion efforts that strengthen our community’s resilience to environmental changes.”