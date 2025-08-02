Dusk to Dawn Brewing Company Coming Town

For the record, they’ve been here before. Dusk to Dawn Brewing Company were vendors at last year’s Fall Festival and were quite taken by our lovely town. They had been invited to participate in the event by BIA President Kathie Lycett who had met them at a craft beef festival in Bobcaygeon and was very impressed with their sophistication of their booth which was equipped with taps and more importantly, with the quality of their product. Unbeknownst to Kathie, owners Chad and Lacey Hagstrom were already eying Millbrook as a potential destination for their next venture: a brew pub.

Chad and Lacey Hagstrom have been brewing their own craft beer for several years, participating in brewing competitions and craft beer festivals across southern Ontario. Their product bears wedding-themed names such as First Dance, On One Knee and Honey I Dew in a nod to the fact that in the early days their product was a popular item on the menu of private wedding events. Today their product is available in many pubs and independent restaurants, including 20 in the Clarington area where they live, in Peterborough and at Moody’s Bar and Grill in Millbrook.

The business began as a hobby. Chad loved creating his own home brews which were appreciated by friends and family. His wife Lacey encouraged him to consider taking his brewing skills to the next level and make a business of it. They have started slowly, making a name at craft beer festivals and gaining a following in independent pubs and restaurants. Opening their own brew pub and tap room in Millbrook is a big next step for this young business, and they are eager to get started.

You’ve heard the adage that if you need something done, ask a busy person? That applies here. Both Chad and Lacey have demanding day jobs. Lacey works as a PSW in Oshawa and Chad is a construction worker in Bowmanville. This means that when they plan to operate seven days a week from 1pm to 11pm, some staffing will be required.

In their new location they will be serving pizza, charcuterie boards and soft pretzels to start. They are looking to collaborate with other local restaurants with a system in place that allows customers to order food from other restaurants in town and have it delivered or picked up so it can be consumed at the brew pub.

At the moment they are still working on the interior of their space on King St. beside Millbrook FIT and are hoping to open in mid-August. For more information or to follow their progress, visit their Facebook page or their website at www.dusktodawnbrewingco.ca. Welcome to Millbrook!