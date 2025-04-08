Doors Open At Cavan Monaghan Fire Station One

It has been operational since the first week of January, but on March 8th, the public was invited to tour the much-anticipated new Fire Hall. The event provided an opportunity for celebration after a long and challenging journey. The project ran longer than anticipated and more than $1million over budget, triggered by the usual mundane issues such as weather and inflation as well as contract disputes precipitated the hiring of an additional engineering firm and project management team to bring the project to completion. The overrun includes costs of outstanding work such as landscaping that will be overseen by municipal staff as well as expanded technology investments that will be partially offset by increased rental rates from the facility’s tenant, Peterborough City and County Paramedics.

At the Open House, there was no looking back: it was time to enjoy the achievement and lookahead at the contribution this facility will make to the safety and security of the local population. This gleaming new building was built with capacity to serve this growing community for the next fifty years.

In addition to improved safety features, the building includes a training facility, a dedicated communications system providing an emergency back-up network and space to house and service the municipality’s growing fleet of emergency vehicles. It is also home to a new paramedic base. Peterborough County-City Paramedics occupy one of the bays and a dedicated office space which is staffed around the clock by paramedics responding to emergency calls, often alongside Cavan Monaghan Firefighters. PCCP Chief Trisha Bromfield was on hand to help cut the ribbon at the opening celebrations. She explained that the paramedics at this location asked to come here and are getting to know the community as they patronize local shops and restaurants. These paramedics are also pleased with the facility, but more importantly with the opportunity to collaborate with their fellow first-responders.

Chief Bromfield describes the situation in this way: “The newly opened shared facility in Millbrook marks a significant step forward in enhancing emergency services for the community. By housing both Paramedic Services and the Fire Department under one roof, this station will improve efficiency, reduce response times, and strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional care when it matters most. More than just a building, this station symbolizes our commitment to collaboration, and the well-being of those we serve. We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our fire service partners in this modern, state-of-the-art facility, ensuring we are always ready to respond with excellence and compassion.”

The community is grateful for the service provided by our first responders and is pleased to provide them with a facility that enhances their own safety and their ability to help us in our times of need