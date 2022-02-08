Developer Builds Bridges with Local Businesses

Last month Millbrook BIA President Christine McCulloch accepted a donation of $25,000 for the organization from Romspen Investment Corporation.

This is the firm behind the ambitious redevelopment project proposed for Kawartha Downs in Fraserville which includes an indoor entertainment venue, a fairground, a hotel and a residential development of 588 units. The objective is to transform Kawartha Downs into an entertainment destination. This donation will be followed by two more of the same amount in 2023 and 2024.

To put this amount in perspective, the 2020 budgeted revenue for the Millbrook BIA was $20,730. One of the first items on the BIA’s wish list is a generator that would provide power for events like Christmas in the Village which are the trademark of the village and draw visitors from across the region.

Presenting the donation was John Mutton, CEO of Municipal Solutions, a consulting firm that advises clients in project management and helps them navigate the planning permit process. The website indicates that they help clients by “cutting through the red tape so (they) don’t have to!” A former Mayor of Clarington, Mutton is well-versed in the planning process and has had success in the past utilizing the expedited process allowed by provincial Minister’s Zoning Orders (MZO) which has been requested for the Fraserville project.

Mutton explained that the intention of the BIA donations was to build a relationship with the downtown businesses so they could work together to keep the local economy growing. He suggested that there could be opportunities for Millbrook businesses to expand into the Fraserville development which would be mutually beneficial.

Despite the appearance of dignitaries and the flow of funds at this event, approval of this project is not yet guaranteed. Mutton advised that the decision on the MZO was expected by February 15th, and he was very optimistic that it would be approved.

An MZO addresses the zoning restrictions for a development proposal. There are many other aspects of the development plans that come under scrutiny in the planning approval process. For example, the creation of lots is established through a plan of subdivision for which County approval is required. Technical studies examining issues such as the environmental impact and water supply are also required, and are reviewed by external expert agencies such as Conservation Authorities which provide independent opinion on the impact of development proposals in their jurisdictions.

The first pre-consultation meeting regarding the proposal took place on November 19th, where the proponent outlined their plans and submitted several draft studies prepared in support of the development. They included a Geotechnical Investigation, an Environmental Impact Study, a Water Supply Summary, a Wastewater Feasibility Study and an Archaeological Assessment.

Among the submitted studies was a Water Supply Report prepared by Cambium, which raises a number of issues. For example, the development site falls within a Source Water Protection area due to the presence of a vulnerable aquifer, a significant groundwater recharge area and an intake protected area which will require setbacks for protection.

As for the water supply itself, the report confirms the accuracy of existing Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks records about the capacity of the two onsite wells: “there is insufficient water supply in the area for communal or municipal purposes. “ It goes on to recommend that the proponent “investigate off-site municipal supply.” One suggested option was the municipally-owned property at 1256 Syer Line, where water from an existing well could be piped to the new development. This option has been examined and rejected in previous development discussions. Clearly there are challenges to address.

While the developer might be moving “full steam ahead”, anyone familiar with planning processes will acknowledge that even with full political support, planning projects usually move at a snail’s pace rather than that of a steam engine. KG