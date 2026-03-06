Darts for Hearts Raises $ for Heart and Stroke

Participants Throw Darts for a Cause at the Legion last Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Millbrook Legion hosted another Darts for Hearts event. With the exception of two covid-year cancellations, the legion has hosted this popular fundraising event every February since 1991, raising money for the Peterborough Heart and Stroke Foundation. Participants secure pledges for the charity, while the legion enhances the appeal of the competition by kicking in prize money. Twenty eight players participated, raising $1,445 for the foundation. Congratulations to the winners. Taking 1st place was Nathan McDonald and Mel Hawkins, 2nd place was won by Dan Samouloff and Harold Couvier with their place secured by Dave Worr and Lori Laperle. Thank you to all participants and the Legion for hosting this annual event.



