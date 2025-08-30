Cultural Mapping Project Documents Sites of Historical and Cultural Significance

This summer the municipality hired a student to update the township’s natural and cultural map.

Originally developed in 2011, this tool is used by local government to identify and protect local cultural resources in planning decisions. This map-ping project is the first step in the development of a municipal strategy that incorporates local heritage and culture into municipal decision-making. In the original project, a baseline database of 508 cultural features, facilities and events was developed, including some unique stories, values and community aspirations.

Broadly speaking, cultural mapping documents tangible cultural assets such as natural and built heritage, cultural organizations, spaces, facilities and events but also includes intangible cultural assets such as unique stories and traditions of a community. Together these cultural features establish a cultural identity and sense of place in a community.

This update focused on the built heritage component of the map such as barns, churches, homes and mills. Field research was conducted requiring on-site visits to take updated photos and update the building condition, provide details about architectural features of the sites, add historical context, remove demolished or collapsed buildings, and add ones not previously identified. The project began by updating the original list and incorporating it into an online, interactive map which identifies assets of natural and cultural heritage, as well as areas with environmental, historical and cultural significance.

The project was funded by operating funds in the MRHAC budget and a Federal grant from the Canada Summer Jobs fund. Maxim Tandon was hired for 16 weeks to complete the research and field work needed to update the built heritage component of the mapping. He was well received and acknowledged the support he received from property owners, Millbrook and Cavan Historical Society volunteers, Peterborough County GIS mapping staff and municipal staff.

Among the assets documented in this project is the oldest Justice of the Peace building which still stands on Stewart Line, and the bell at St. John’s Ida Church which dates back to 1867 and remains in use today.

To see the online interactive map, visit www.ptbocounty.ca, go to the Let me Map 2.0 and enlarge the area of Cavan Monaghan. On the left hand side under Build Your Map select Layers and the second option will be Cavan Monaghan Cultural Resources.