County Recognition Award Nomination Period Open

Peterborough County hosts this celebration of the contributions of local groups and individuals who are making extraordinary contributions to their communities every two years.

The categories are broad, ranging from acts of heroism, entrepreneurial initiatives, and leadership in areas including agriculture, volunteering, sports, culture and environmental protection. Nominees may not have received a County Recognition Award in a similar category in the last fifteen years.

Established in 1992, the County has recognized County residents in a variety of categories, including acts of heroism, agricultural and business leadership, entrepreneurial innovation, heritage preservation, environmental or sustainability leader-ship, sporting excellence and leadership in arts and culture. There is also a youth category for residents age 25 or younger who have contributed to the betterment of the community or school environment.

In most categories, each township may select a recipient, but awards are unlimited in the heroism department, which recognize individuals whose actions to protect another resident while facing personal risk can be nominated, who were not acting as a member of a protective service staff.

Perhaps you know someone who volunteers everywhere. They might be recognized as the Community Volunteer of the Year, which recognizes a groups or individual who has demonstrated community involvement or volunteerism within the County.

The deadline for nominations is March 2nd. Nomination forms are available throughout the County at the County of Peterborough offices located at 470 Water Street, Peterborough, from any local municipal office, Fire halls, local Police Service Boards, schools, libraries, chambers of commerce and Community Care organizations or onlineatwww.ptbocounty.ca. Nominations will be accepted online, by delivery, fax, mail or email up to and including March 2nd for review and recommendation by the Awards and Bursaries Committee to County Council. The Community Recognition Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 14th, 2026 and will be hosted by the Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan in Keene. For more information, contact Tracie Bertrand at 705-743-0380 ext. 2507 or by email Communications@ptbocounty.ca