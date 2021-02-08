Correction: Christmas Tree Credit

Just a note to give credit where credit is due. On December 5th, our local Firefighters Association and their families undertook the task of acquiring and decorating the Millbrook Christmas tree. They did a great job. Not only did the tree bring smiles to many faces but the firefighters collected donations for Food Share at the same time. Steve Branscombe told me that donations filled the back of their old pumper truck and many people gave cash donations as well. As Steve said, it was nice to see the community help out in these trying times.

As well, a big thank you to Allan and Linda Elgar who, once again, donated a beautiful tree.

Many thanks to the Legion members who always help with installing the tree.

It’s wonderful to see our community coming together to help each other and providing cheer when we most need it. KG