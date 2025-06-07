Congratulations

Congratulations to Millbrook Village Apothecary! Pictured is Dr. Brenda Tapp, Naturopathic Doctor and owner and operator of
Millbrook Village Apothecary as well as the Peterborough Centre of Naturopathic
Medicine in Peterborough.
She recently learned that the Millbrook location was recognized by Community Votes Peterborough, which awarded Millbrook Village Apothecary top ranking in
the categories of Health Food
Store, Health Supplements
and the Holistic Wellness categories. Congratulations
Dr. Tapp and staff.

