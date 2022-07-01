Congratulations for 50 Years in Business

Pictured is Bill Clarke with his daughter Julie. Fifty years ago, Bill purchased the garage on Tupper Street, taking his last pay cheque from his previous job and depositing it in the till for float in his new venture. This was just the start. He expanded his business holdings to include car wash locations in Peterborough, Omemee and Cobourg, and developed a restaurant and laundromat which continue today. He built the current location of the day care centre in 2013 which initially housed a dollar store, which Julie operated, along with the restaurant beside the gas station, for several years. Bill has divested all businesses except the gas pumps, car wash and laundromat now. He still comes to work every day, except when he and his wife Doris are not travelling around in their spiffy RV. Congratulations, Bill! .
We welcome the opinions of our readers in the form of letters to the editor. These must be no longer than 200 words and address a local issue, and include the writer’s name and address which must be local. Street addresses are not published. We do not publish 3rd party letters. Letters must be clear, polite and not include any personal attacks on individuals. We reserve the sole discretion on the decision to publish letters on the opinion page which express the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the view of the editor.
Keep your kids learning and engaged this summer with the OSM Public Library Minecraft Stem Lab Summer camps! Monday to Friday filled with lots of fun activities like making foam potions, crystal gardens, creating terrariums, and more. Pre-register today. (Pre-register by June 23rd for our July Camp and July 21st... Continue reading →
Keep your kids learning and engaged this summer with the OSM Public Library Minecraft Stem Lab Summer camps! These week-long camps start at 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday filled with lots of fun activities like making foam potions, crystal gardens, creating terrariums, and more. Pre-register today. (Pre-register... Continue reading →