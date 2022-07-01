Congratulations for 50 Years in Business

Pictured is Bill Clarke with his daughter Julie. Fifty years ago, Bill purchased the garage on Tupper Street, taking his last pay cheque from his previous job and depositing it in the till for float in his new venture. This was just the start. He expanded his business holdings to include car wash locations in Peterborough, Omemee and Cobourg, and developed a restaurant and laundromat which continue today. He built the current location of the day care centre in 2013 which initially housed a dollar store, which Julie operated, along with the restaurant beside the gas station, for several years. Bill has divested all businesses except the gas pumps, car wash and laundromat now. He still comes to work every day, except when he and his wife Doris are not travelling around in their spiffy RV. Congratulations, Bill!
