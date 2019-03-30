Community Support Embraces Canadian Pony Club Motto – Loyalty, Character, Sportsmanship

The Kawartha Pony Club branch wishes to thank each and every one of their guests and supporters who attended and donated to their very successful Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. Through raffle, meal tickets and cash donations, the club raised $1,762.31 at that event.

The Millbrook Lions’ Den was the perfect venue that was well-equipped with everything we needed. The activity in the kitchen ran smoothly with the help from all of our parent volunteers. Our guests were greeted at the buffet table by our members, serving spaghetti, Caesar salad, garlic bread and an assortment of delicious desserts.

The club was very proud of the compliments received regarding how professional and polite our members were.

Our raffle table was amazing, offering the perfect mix of horsey and unrelated items, and included 21 items donated by friends and local businesses. The club was greatly supported by the following donors: Victoria Feeds, Scentsy (Tracey Katz), Grazing Nets, Greenhawk Peterborough, Brenda Casteels of ReMax Jazz, Little bit of Tack- Heather Morrison, Kathie Lycett of Remax, Dare2Dream Honey, Brooks Feeds, Melissa Blakely RMT, Staples Maple Syrup, Orono ACE, Real Canadian Wholesale, Kim Sprague, Ross Viner, Marion Castleton, Grace Howard and Woodleigh Farms.

The funds raised will be used to subsidize the members’ attendance at various clinics including the “Working Rally” at Saddlewood Equestrian Centre.

With this Spaghetti Dinner being such a great success the club is considering making it an annual event! The community support for events such as this allows growth and independence in these young members and empowers their passion for their ponies!

The next club fundraiser is scheduled for November, where the club plans to make Horse Head Wreaths and Christmas Planters. To be added to their contact list, please contact Cheryl Payne barnmom1976@gmail.com.

Look for us at the Millbrook Fair in June to show off our ponies!

By Melissa Blakely