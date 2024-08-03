Community Paramedicine Program Alleviates Pressures on Hospitals and Patients

Peterborough County/City Paramedics (PCCP) provides emergency medical care to citizens and visitors of both Peterborough County and City. Their territory covers a population of almost 150,000 and an area of more than 3.8 million square kilometres with a staff of highly-trained medical professionals consisting of 76 Full-Time Paramedics, 64 Part-time Paramedics, 15 Community Paramedics as well as logistics, administration and supervisory positions.

Their fleet of 17 ambulances, a bariatric truck and 4 other vehicles are stationed at six locations across the city and County, with a seventh expected to open in the new Fire Hall in Cavan Monaghan later this fall. Ambulance funding is provided jointly by Peterborough City and County, with 50% of the tab picked up by the Ministry of Health. PCCP service is managed by the City of Peterborough and the share of costs not covered by the province is allocated to municipalities based on their population.

Call response times vary by municipality and is directly linked to the distance from the paramedic base. In 2023, the city averaged just under 7 minute, while at the other end of the spectrum, Trent Lakes’ average response time was just under 27 minutes. Cavan Monaghan sits in the middle at 15.33 minutes but that number is about to drop significantly in the fall when the new paramedic satellite base opens in the new fire hall.

The other significant factor in response times is referred to as “off-load” delays. These happen when ambulances are stuck at the Emergency Department waiting for hospital staff to assume responsibility for the care of the patient they are transporting. Research indicates that a very small proportion of patients account for a significant share of emergency department time and expense. Called “frequent flyers”, these patients make multiple trips to the ER which might be in response to their lack of a primary care provider, their complex health needs as well as conditions related to mental health and substance abuse. Many of these patients would be better served in a different environment with a less expensive tab.

In 2022, a new program was launched to provide community-based healthcare by expanding the role of paramedics beyond their traditional job of responding to emergencies and transporting patients and funded by the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care. Called Community Paramedic Outreach Program, it is a pilot project serving the people in Peterborough City and County as is designed to reduce overdoses and minimize the risk of harms related to overdose and substance use. The project helps to fill gaps and works alongside the Consumption and Treatment Services Site (CTS) in Peterborough.

Another extension of paramedic services in the pilot is the Community Paramedicine program which is designed to help those with health issues stay home and avoid trips to the doctor, Emergency room or long-term care home. Residents in this program receive in-home support for monitoring their health, detecting and addressing health concerns and providing referrals to Family Health Teams, Community Care, and other senior supports that help people safely age at home. A dedicated staff of 15 paramedics and patient monitors provide primary care for underserved populations, particularly the elderly.

Those who are eligible for these services are people waiting to enter a long term care facility or those with conditions that would benefit from remote monitoring to help avoid hospitalization or long term care. Access to this program can occur through self-referral or one from a health care provider. Paramedics conduct thorough patient assessments including cardiac, respiratory, neurological, GI and other body systems. The also offer vital sign assessments, cardiac monitoring, blood, urine and coagulation testing and chronic disease management for medical conditions such as COPD, CHF and diabetes. Paramedics provide these services at the patient’s residence. The program has been particularly effective at early interventions in infections and medication complications helping patients to avoid more serious where serious health consequences.

These kinds of programs have been operating in many larger centres including Toronto and Kingston where services have been extended to allow early hospital discharges, a service Peterborough hopes to introduce in the near future. In Ottawa, residents in a seniors’ apartment has used this program as part of a medical teamand in some cases, support monthly clinics for older residents without a family doctor.

Funding for this pilot program expires in 2026, but Paramedic staff and program users hope it continues, and program uptake is on the rise. User testimonials indicate that it is doing exactly what it was designed to: prevent unnecessary trips to the hospital and early intervention when test results indicate medical issues. KG