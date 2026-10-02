Comment – October 2026: It’s Time to Give Thanks

In this month of Thanksgiving, we traditionally take a moment to appreciate our circumstances- our friends and family, our community and our nation, perhaps at a celebratory meal. Cavan Monaghan benefits from a vast array of volunteers whose efforts are sometimes visible but often not. On Saturday at the Harvest Fest we will see many volunteers in action and appreciate the efforts of the decorating committee who has set the scene. We are aware of the activities of volunteers in organizations like the Lions’ Club, the Legion, Community Care and volunteers who run our youth programs and work in our local churches. We know that volunteers support the 4thLine Theatre, the therapy dog program, the Historical Society and the Women’s Institute. Less organized but no less impactful are individuals who help out at our libraries and in our local schools.

We have annual community events such as the Millbrook Fair and Touch a Truck hosted by volunteers in the Millbrook Agricultural Society and the Millbrook/Cavan Firefighters’ Association. Let’s not forget that we are served by a Fire Department staffed primarily with volunteer Firefighters.

At the September 8th Council meeting, another group of volunteers operating behind the scenes was acknowledged. The township benefits from the advice and support of a variety of advisory committees and boards where residents provide input to the municipality on a variety of issues. These volunteers give residents a voice regarding activities that affect some of the things we appreciate most in our community: the Millbrook Valley Trails system; the vibrancy of our downtown; our libraries and our heritage architecture. They suggest ways to make municipal programs and services more accessible to all residents, and how to improve the sustainability of our municipality.

Thank you to all volunteers. We may not see you, but we feel your support.