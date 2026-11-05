Comment – November 2026

Heading to our Remembrance Day Services each year, we are accompanied by fewer and fewer veterans from our community. This makes it increasingly difficult to keep our promise to our veterans to remember them. Our memories grow dim; most of our veterans are long gone. Many of us have never even met one- what does the word even mean to us?

Participating in our annual Remembrance Day service, we might acknowledge those from our community who did something most of us cannot begin to imagine; offered their young lives in defense of freedom. We see their names on monuments and on Veterans banners flying in town. We might actually know some of their descendants, but we don’t have to know them to honour them. Seeing their names and faces might help us to keep our promise to never forget.

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