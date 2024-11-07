Comment – November 2024

At what point did name-calling and insulting become attractive activities in our leaders? I remember when they sought to inspire: think Martin Luther King’s “I had a dream…” or JFK’s “Think not what your country can do for you…” These days we are more likely to hear condescending quips from our leaders seeking to catch your attention.

Social media sites should provide a disclaimer that those engaging with them run the risk of a temporary suspension of civility and critical thinking. We are under siege, drowning in a sea of disinformation. AI is going to make it worse, so we will have to be better. We have to put down our devices and speak to real people and seek information from credible sources.

I’m certain that members of our Armed Forces, past and present, did not sign up to protect our freedom to call each other names. They deserve better. We deserve better. We can do better. Will we? KG