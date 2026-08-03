Comment – August 2026

A new community newspaper was launched in Northumberland County last week called the West Northumberland Independent. This is good news, as community newspapers tell stories from a local perspective.

For example, stories are now circulating in some media about land use and development discussions between Peterborough City and County and Cavan Monaghan. Many are based on opinions, but here are the facts, according to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs:

“In response to the City of Peterborough’s request for a potential boundary expansion, the parties (listed above) will begin facilitated discussions, with the intent of agreeing upon approaches to enable growth in the broader region. This process supports provincial and local priorities by enabling growth, creating housing opportunities and fostering economic development to meet community needs”.

The first meeting occurred on July 23rd. You will read about the Cavan Monaghan perspective on these discussions in this publication when those actually in attendance at these meetings are allowed to opine on the content of those talks. Facts matter.