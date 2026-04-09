Comment – April 2026

The 2026 Farmer’s Almanac will be the final edition of a publication that began in 1818. It features weather forecasts, astronomy tidbits and predictions such as the best days to ski, brew beer, plant tomatoes and view meteor showers. It closed down because of “growing financial challenges” in the face of a chaotic media environment. While known for providing weather forecasts, astronomy information and predictions about the upcoming year, a staff member explained that was really about reminding people to appreciate the wonders of nature. Is this message deemed too old-fashioned now? I think we need that advice more than ever.

Almanac aficionados still have the Old Farmers’ Almanac to satisfy their appetite for folksy predictions and folklore, which boasts that its weather forecasts are 80% accurate. There’s even a Canadian edition.

We don’t need a book to tell us it does us good to spend time outdoors, whether we’re hiking, puttering in the garden or watching the night sky. Spring is almost here- time to get outside.