Comment – May 2025

Residents in town may have lost their phone lines but they still had water. Rural residents kept their phone lines, but any water in their homes was the unwelcome kind as sump pumps sat idle while water seeped into the basement. The soundtrack for much of April was the sound of chainsaws and the roar of brush chippers and municipal, County and property owners cleaned up after the storm. For some residents, the cleanup required more significant equipment, as demonstrated by the crane seen (and heard) on Saturday morning on Centre Street in Millbrook. As the weather shifts to spring, we can look forward to some summer fun-outdoor sports, gardening, barbeques, markets, festivals and more.

With federal and provincial elections behind us, we can also concentrate on working together to build a strong future where we find new ways to demonstrate our ingenuity, resilience, work ethic and civic pride. Maybe we’ll even bring the cup home! Let’s show the world that “we got game”, in every sense.

