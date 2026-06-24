Children’s Day Brings Agriculture to Life

Visitors were eager to capture a photo of this iconic display of Canadian aerial prowess at the opening of the Millbrook Fair on Thursday, June 11th.

School children from Millbrook and North Shore Public School in Keene were provided with an interesting and hands-on experience at Children’s Day at this year’s Millbrook Fair. Students rotated through ten stations where they learned about different grains, how to install a maple syrup tap; They even had a horse-drawn wagon ride and then got to pull an antique tractor with a rope using their own power. There were live animals in the petting zoo and stuffed ones at a booth operated by Cavan Hills Veterinary Hospital where staff explained the different kinds of symptoms they might observe in their own pets and which ones required immediate medical intervention. Students could play “vet” with stuffies and use small stethoscopes as part of the presentation.

Ashely Nelson of Sunderland Co-op brought pails of different grains to her display, allowing students to see and feel the different kinds of crops grown by farmers in the area. Students learned how these grains were used, saw photos of what they looked like in the field, and heard that each loaf of bread contains roughly 16,000 grains of wheat to produce.

Children’s Day is one of the Fair highlights and for many students is their first introduction to agriculture. Better yet, it’s delivered by local experts so children can make the connection to the food on their plates to the efforts of their neighbours to produce it. Thanks to farmers everywhere for your hard work and delicious results.