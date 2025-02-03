Celebrating Heritage Week with a Local Flair

The Millbrook-Cavan Historical Society invites the community to celebrate some of our own on February 21.

Our special guest speakers include 4th Line Theatre creator and founder Robert Winslow, and Joanne Rowland along with Jo-Ellen Brydon who together brought a wildly successful coffee house scene to Millbrook in the 1990s known as the Give-a-Hoot Café. They have great stories to tell, and there will be lots of opportunity for questions and conversation.

The third week of February is designated as Heritage Week in Canada, a time to increase awareness of the importance of the diversity of cultural heritage and preserving it for generations in the future.

The theme for this year is Pastimes in Past Times, highlighting the pastimes, traditions and occupations that shaped the identity of communities. That’s what we’ll be doing.

All are invited to this get-together at the Legion Hall in Millbrook on Friday, February 21, beginning at 7:00 pm. Admission for MCHS members is free, and by donation for guests. There will be a cash bar, tea and coffee, and, since it’s a celebration, there will be cake! Questions? Please email millbrookcavanhs@gmail.com.

By Celia Hunter