Celebrate the Season at the Harvest Fest This Saturday

With the arrival of fall weather comes another event to celebrate the season hosted by the Millbrook Business Improvement Area. Called Harvest Fest, the event runs in the village from noon until 6pm this Saturday, October3rd, and offers activities for all of the family.

Organizers are focusing on an agricultural theme, bringing the focus back to our area’s agricultural roots this year. Among the features is a farm animal pet-ting zoo hosted by Critter Visits, which will be open from 1 to 5pm. There will be a first-ever pie eating contest sponsored by Millbrook FOODLAND beginning at 4pm. For details see the poster below.

There will also be food and live entertainment onstage throughout the day. The forecast is looking good, so plan to bring your friends to celebrate the arrival off all with your friends and neighbours. The street will be closed for set up at 8am,so visitors are encouraged to walk, carpool or find a parking spot away from the downtown area for the day. See you there!