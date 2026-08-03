Cavan Monaghan Receives Q1 OLG Payment

Last month, Cavan Monaghan received its first quarter (April 1 – June 30) payment from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation totaling $58,466 for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs. Since the gaming site opened in November 1999,Cavan Monaghan has received $62,281,336. This is significantly lower than the Q1 payment in previous years. In 2025,the Q1 payment was in the amount of $69,938 and for the same period in 2024 the payment was $87,728. The total receipts for the year ending March 31st to the municipality was $238,196.Gaming revenue for the City of Peterborough is also on the decline. These payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

The downward trend in host community revenue is not unexpected, as competition for gaming revenue continues to intensify across the province. A few years ago, online gambling and sports betting was legalized in Ontario and since then online betting has taken off. The regulator for the online gaming market is iGaming, whose mission is “To conduct and manage Ontario’s safe, efficient and legal world-class internet gaming market.