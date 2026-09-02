Carolyn and the late David Brackenridge Inducted into Agricultural Wall of Fame

Pictured is Carolyn Brackenridge in yellow, with flanked by daughter Karen, and sons Mark and Steven at the Agricultural Wall of Fame Ceremony where Carolyn and her late husband David were recognized as farm and rural leaders in Peterborough County.

By Joan Larmer

Last month, Carolyn Brackenridge and her late husband David were recognized as farm and rural leaders in Peterborough County as they were inducted into the Peterborough County Agricultural Wall of Fame. This honour is designed to leaders who have made significant contributions to the agriculture and agri-food industry at the local, regional, provincial and/or national levels.

David was born and raised on the Second Line of Cavan (now Carmel) where his family operated a mixed farm specializing in layer chickens. This farm is now occupied by their son Steven. Carolyn (née Vansickle) was born in1947 and grew up on a mixed farm in Lambton County. The couple met after David graduated from the University of Guelph and was working in Southwestern Ontario. They married in 1968 and moved back to this community in1970 with the purchase of their current farm. For those first few years, they cash cropped the land and David worked full time for Ceresdale Fertilizer in Newcastle.

In 1975, David and Carolyn built a farrow-to-finishing barn for 185 sows while continuing to expand their cash cropping operation. Shortly after getting the new barn up and running, David left his off-farm job. By this time they had welcomed three children: Steven, Mark and Karen.

In 1980, they opened a“Supersweet” livestock feed dealership and general farm-needs store on their property, offering bulk and bagged feed delivery services to farmers across Peterborough County. Their farming ventures also expanded to include an elevator for corn drying, selling Pioneer and Maple Seeds, and U-Pick Raspberries. When the “Supersweet” and “Masterfeeds” brands merged, Squirrel Creek Farms becoming a Masterfeeds Livestock Feed dealership.

Carolyn and David were a true team, working together to keep everything in the barn, fields and businesses going –when the kids were little, they were often in tow; as adults, Steven and Mark returned home after both graduating from the University of Guelph to work full-time with their parents.

By the 1990s, the Brackenridges had added two more livestock feed stores to their operations – one in Port Hope and one in Hastings, expanding their customer base into neighbouring Counties. Carolyn was the main person to work at these two locations. In 1992, David, Carolyn and their children were recognized as Peterborough County’s “Farm Family of the Year” for their contributions to the agricultural community.

As the next two generations assumed more responsibilities, the direction of Squirrel Creek Farms shifted. Stepping away from pork production and the feed industry, the focus became “Lapierre” maple syrup equipment sales, cropping increased acres and expanding their grain elevator operations.

At an age when most people would have been considering retirement, Carolyn opened “Country Charm at the Barn” gift shop at the farm, and David spent most Sun-days as an in-demand lay preacher for regional Presbyterian churches.

Before David’s passing in 2023, he and Carolyn were still actively involved in the day-to-day operation of the farm– David had even planted wheat just hours prior to his passing.

They were married for 55 years; all 6 of their grandchildren grew up in close proximity to them; and at last count, 7 great grandchildren had been welcomed into the family.

Today, Squirrel Creek Farms Ltd. is operated by David and Carolyn’s son, Steven, and their grandson, Christopher.

Community involvement was very important to Carolyn and David. For over 55 years, David was involved in numerous organizations including the Federation of Agriculture, Pork Producers, Corn Producers, Millbrook Food Share and the Mill-brook Agricultural Society. Both were involved in4-H. Carolyn was an active school volunteer, helped to create the region’s Barn Quilt Trail and continues to serve on committees within the Presbyterian Church and helping prepare meals for One City Peterborough as a member of the Sandwich Sisters.