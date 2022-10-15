Candidates Q&A

As outlined in the October edition of the paper, a group of residents sent out a series of 18 questions on a broad range of local issues to all municipal candidates in this election. Each have provided responses which were organized by position and are published here. This initiative was developed to provide more information about the views of the many candidatesparticipating this year. We are very fortunate to have no Council position acclaimed and four candidates vying for Councilor of Wards 2 and 3. Any questions regarding this section can be directed to David Frank by email at caringcavan@gmail.com.